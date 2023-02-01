Budget 2023: The stocks to watch out for during the Finance Minister's speech

CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy tells you which stocks you need to watch out for during the FM's speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her Union Budget 2023 on February 1 at 11 AM. The Budget this time is expected to focus on increase in capex for roads and railways.

There is an expectation of a 10-15 percent hike in spending for roads and railways to Rs 2.1 lakh crore. This could bring to the limelight stocks like Larsen & Toubro, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Ashoka Buildcon along with smaller names like KNR Constructions.

Railways is also a key focus area for the government. In the current financial year, the railways had a budgeted spend of Rs 1.37 lakh crore that is expected to rise to Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the next financial year. The stocks to watch would be names like RVNL, Jindal Steel and Power and Siemens.

Along with L&T, higher infrastructure spends could mean more orders for companies like ABB India and Thermax.

Within defence, the capital outlay on defence services was Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the current financial year and it’s expected to rise to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the next. A broad government defence push would aid stocks like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Forge and Bharat Electronics.

The next sector to watch is power as the focus shifts to growth in renewables and energy transition. Clarity is expected on the incentives for hydrogen missions and coal gasification. However, the expected beneficiaries are Reliance Industries, NTPC, and Tata Power.

Any incremental incentives or subsidies for electric vehicles could boost names like Tata Motors.

The Finance Ministry will move ahead with the already-announced and planned privatisation of State-owned companies in the next fiscal, and the chances of new addition to that list of CPSEs in the Budget for 2023-24 is unlikely.

Read Here | Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: IMA puts forward demands ahead of budget presentation

However, keep an eye out for the privatisation candidates. Brokerage firm Jefferies says: IDBI Bank and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) are in the relatively advanced stage of the process and could conclude in next financial year.

Finally, since it is the final Budget before the general elections, any populist measures are to be watched for in the consumption space. Additional rural schemes similar to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MNREGA, minimum support price (MSP) hikes could be expected which will result in more money in the hands of rural and low-income generating people. This would benefit consumption names like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Britannia etc.

Follow CNBC-TV18's live coverage on Budget 2019 here

For our exclusive coverage and all budget-related stories, click here