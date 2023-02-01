English
market News stocks News

Dixon Technologies gets a boost from lower customs duty on electronic components

Dixon Technologies gets a boost from lower customs duty on electronic components

Dixon Technologies gets a boost from lower customs duty on electronic components
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 3:05:39 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

The basic custom duties on open cell parts of LED TV panels and camera lenses will be brought down to 2.5 percent.

Shares of Dixon Technologies surged nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced lowering the customs duty on electronic components.

In order to boost electronics manufacturing in India, the Finance Minister in her Budget speech announced lowering the customs duty on mobile phone components, camera lenses, and television parts.


The basic custom duties on open cell parts of LED TV panels and camera lenses will be brought down to 2.5 percent.

Further, in the Budget 2023 speech, FM Sitharaman announced maintaining the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for another year.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday, the country has seen an increase in manufacturing of mobile phones to 310 million units in 2021-22 from 60 million in 2014-15.

Following the Budget announcement, Noida-based electronics manufacturing company Dixon Technologies Ltd. gained nearly 5 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,861.95 per share on BSE.

Dixon Technologies is a manufacturer of televisions, washing machines, smartphones, LED bulbs, and CCTV security systems for companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Panasonic, and Philips.

The company’s stock tumbled to a new 52-week low on Friday after its management cut the full-year revenue guidance for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore earlier.

For the December quarter, Dixon Technologies’ revenue declined by 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,405 crore, while the operating profit advanced 8 percent from last year, well above Jefferies' estimate of Rs 144 crore.

Its global smartphone shipments fell by 18.3 percent in the December quarter to just over 300 million units, marking the biggest-ever drop in a single quarter, thereby taking the overall decline for the year to 11.3 percent.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading nearly 4 percent higher at Rs 2,788.35.

Catch all the LIVE updates on the Union Budget 2023 here.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
