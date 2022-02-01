Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI Life, Indian Hotels, L&T Infotech and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-up opening on Tuesday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 8:30 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 142 points or 0.8 percent at 17,490.5.

Equities in other Asian markets tracked strength in Wall Street indices overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent. China and South Korea markets were shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices surged at the end of a volatile month. The S&P 500 rose 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.4 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a stop loss below Rs 5,722

Buy Firstsource with a stop loss below Rs 150

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 226 with a stop loss at Rs 211

Buy FSL for a targets of Rs 165 with a stop loss at Rs 156

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,270 with a stop loss at Rs 1,219

Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 682