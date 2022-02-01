Should you buy, sell or hold Sun pharmaceutical Industries shares after Q3 earnings?

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares were in focus on Tuesday, a day after the drug major reported its financial results for the December quarter. The Sun Pharma stock jumped as much as 3.6 percent to Rs 869.4 a piece on BSE, extending gains to the fifth session in a row.

company reported an 11.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 2,059 crore for the December quarter, exceeding Street estimates. During market hours on Monday, the pharmaIts revenue increased 11.6 percent to Rs 9,863 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the pharmaceutical company's net profit at Rs 1,759.9 crore and revenue at Rs 9,549.8 crore.

Sun Pharma stock has rewarded investors with a 47.1 percent return in the past one year, exceeding the Nifty50's 23.1 percent rise by a wide margin.

What should investors do with Sun Pharma shares now? Here's what brokerages say:

Citi

The brokerage retained its 'buy' rating on the Sun Pharma stock with a target price of Rs 1,070. Citi said the company's leading products showed good momentum in the October-December period.

It raised its FY22-FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Pharma by 6-7 percent.

CLSA

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,100.

CLSA said the company's sustained momentum in the specialty unit will drive its operating leverage and dictate its valuation. It raised its FY22-FY23 earnings estimates for Sun Pharma by 1-5 percent to reflect the Q3 beat.

Jefferies

The brokerage maintained an ' underperform ' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 745.

According to Jefferies, the drug maker's quarterly results were in line with estimates, with the EBITDA exceeding estimates by six percent and profit by 29 percent. The brokerage raised its FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates for Sun Pharma by 1-8 percent.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here