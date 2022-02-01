Budget 2022: Road construction stocks rally after FM announces highway network expansion

Infrastructure and construction stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government aims to further grow highway networks in the country by 25,000 km in FY23.

Shares of PNC Infratech were up 3.54 percent, IRB Infra was up 2.76 percent, Dilip Buildcon gained 2.69 percent and Ashoka Buildcon shares rallied 2.28 percent.

Also Read:

In her fourth straight Union Budget speech, Sitharaman said, "The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. PM Gati Shakti will encompass the seven engines for multi-modal connectivity for the states with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people and goods through Rs 20,000 crore financed by the govt to speed up this project."

Execution of national highway projects has been one of the highlights of the Narendra Modi-led government, and companies will hope for higher tendering activity from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the next financial year.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here