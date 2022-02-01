Union Budget 2022: Telecom stocks rise after FM says 5G to be rolled out in FY23

Union Budget 2022: Telecom stocks were in focus on Tuesday, February 1 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 5G mobile services will be rolled out in the financial year 2022-23.

In her Union Budget speech, the Finance Minister said the required spectrum auction for the 5G rollout will be carried out in FY22-23.

Most stocks in the telecom basket were in the green on Tuesday. Bharti Airtel shares as much as 0.8 percent before cooling off and Vodafone Idea as much as 4.9 percent after the Budget announcements.

At 12:30 pm, Bharti Airtel was down half a percent, GTPL down one percent and TTML five percent. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea was up 2.2 percent. Among gainers, HFCL, GTL Infra, STL Tech, ITI, Indus Towers and Route were up between 0.8 percent and five percent.

The Budget announcements for the sector comes at a time when telecom operators are gearing up for the latest generation of wireless networks. The country's 5G ambitions have been buffeted by delays in the auction of airwaves that support the technology.

The Finance Minister, also as part of her Budget speech, said the contracts for laying optical fibres via public-private partnership (PPP) mode will be awarded in the year ending March 2023.

India is the world's second-biggest telecommunication market with more than one billion subscribers.

