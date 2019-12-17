Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020

Indian stock markets will remain open on February 1, 2020, the day government will announce its Union Budget for FY21 despite being Saturday.

This will be the first full year budget of Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after coming back to power in 2019.

The stock market will remain open Feb 1, 2020 on the budget day, a BSE spokesperson said.

Modi government, in its first term, decided to advance the date of the budget from last working day to first working day.

Following this, the Union Budget for 2017-18 was presented on February 1, and since then the tradition has continued.