Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020
Updated : December 17, 2019 03:28 PM IST
Modi government, in its first term, decided to advance the date of the budget from last working day to first working day.
The Union Budget for 2017-18 was presented on February 1, and since then the tradition has continued.
