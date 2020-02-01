Union Budget 2020: Nifty Realty index tumbles after no major announcement on easing liquidity

In the month of January, Nifty Realty climbed the highest by 12.23 percent amid expectations of government reforms for the sector. After the budget 2020, the index stood as the worst-performing index in the afternoon trading session after no major benefits came in.

At the closing bell, the Nifty Realty index was trading 8.16 percent lower dragged by Godrej Properties, DLF and Prestige Estates. In fact, all stocks in the index were trading lower, from 3-12 percent.

The budget disappointed the real estate sector after no major announcement came in to ease the liquidity in the sector. Also, no benefits were delivered by the government in terms of the implementation of land reforms.

For quick fixes, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the affordable housing loan interest deduction by one more year.

She also announced that the real estate circle rate limit increased from 5 percent to 10 percent for taxable transactions.

Top losers of the index were Godrej Properties (down 8.73 percent), Prestige Estates (down 8.77 percent) and DLF (down 12.09 percent).

Meanwhile, Brigade Enterprises, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Ltd slipped 5-7 percent respectively.

