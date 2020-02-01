Associate Partners
Union Budget 2020: Nifty Realty index tumbles after no major announcement on easing liquidity

Updated : February 01, 2020 03:43 PM IST

At the closing bell, the Nifty Realty index was trading 8.16 percent lower dragged by Godrej Properties, DLF and Prestige Estates.
The budget disappointed the real estate sector after no major announcement came in to ease the liquidity in the sector.
For quick fixes, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the affordable housing loan interest deduction by one more year.
