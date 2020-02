Shares of insurance companies such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, General Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others tanked 4-10 percent intraday after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to sell stake in government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering (IPO).

During her budget speech, the finance minister announced that the government will sell a part of its stake in LIC through an IPO in order to raise funds.

"Listing of companies on stock exchanges discipline a company and provides access to financial markets and unlocks its value. It also gives an opportunity for retail investors to participate in the wealth so created. The government now proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by way of the initial public offer (IPO)," she said.

Currently, the government owns the entire 100 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Sentiment also dampened after the minister announced a new personalized income tax scheme for those who forego deductions.

The new income tax rates will not allow exemptions under Section 80C. Home loan exemption, insurance exemptions, standard deduction will also not stay under the regime.

"The new tax regime will be optional and the taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime with exemptions and deductions or opt for the new reduced tax rate without those exemptions," Sitharaman said while unveiling Budget.

