Market
Union Budget 2019 has given positive signals for market, says CLSA
Updated : July 08, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Keeping within the constraints of fiscal consolidation, weak tax revenues, and a need to drive growth through investments, the budget has provided positive market signals, said CLSA research report on market outlook post Union Budget.
It believes that fiscal math appears optimistic as usual, but the expected 20-30 bps revenue shortfall can be mitigated by expenditure containment.
In case of government raising foreign currency sovereign bonds, the research house thinks that it will significantly reduce the domestic bond issuances, driving the bond yields down.
