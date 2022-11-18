    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Market opens in the green following cues from SGX Nifty.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?

    Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues

    Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    New home launches highest since 2014, but developers want to keep launching

    New home launches highest since 2014, but developers want to keep launching

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Union Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 75 with a stop loss at Rs 68
    Exide Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 196 with a stop loss at Rs 183
    Tata Consumer Products is a buy for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss at Rs 774
    Dixon Technologies is a sell for a target of Rs 4,280 with a stop loss at Rs 4,440
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    ICICI Bank is a buy for target of Rs 950-960 with a stop loss at Rs 904
    Asian Paints is a buy for a target of Rs 3,150-3,175 with a stop loss at Rs 3,020
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

    Next Article

    These are the funds buying into Paytm shares as JPMorgan says the price may double

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng