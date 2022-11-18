Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Market opens in the green following cues from SGX Nifty.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Union Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 75 with a stop loss at Rs 68
Exide Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 196 with a stop loss at Rs 183
Tata Consumer Products is a buy for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss at Rs 774
Dixon Technologies is a sell for a target of Rs 4,280 with a stop loss at Rs 4,440
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
ICICI Bank is a buy for target of Rs 950-960 with a stop loss at Rs 904
Asian Paints is a buy for a target of Rs 3,150-3,175 with a stop loss at Rs 3,020
