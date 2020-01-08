Uniform stamp duty for all deals via exchanges notified. Here are the key things to know
Updated : January 08, 2020 02:02 PM IST
The move was announced in the budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year but is being implemented only now.
Most states charged between Rs 200 and Rs 300 for non-delivery (intra-day) trades in the equity segment. This will now be at a uniform rate of Rs 300.
The new rate will benefit the currency traders most as it will come down from Rs 200 to just Rs 10 per Rs 1 crore of trade.
