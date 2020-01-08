#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Commodities
Powered by:

Uniform stamp duty for all deals via exchanges notified. Here are the key things to know

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:02 PM IST

The move was announced in the budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year but is being implemented only now.
Most states charged between Rs 200 and Rs 300 for non-delivery (intra-day) trades in the equity segment. This will now be at a uniform rate of Rs 300.
The new rate will benefit the currency traders most as it will come down from Rs 200 to just Rs 10 per Rs 1 crore of trade.
Uniform stamp duty for all deals via exchanges notified. Here are the key things to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV