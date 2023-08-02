Unichem Labs Block Deal: 33.4% equity worth Rs 945 crore changes hands in a large transaction

Unichem Labs on July 27 received approval from the Competition Commission of India for a deal involving up to 59.38 percent stake acquisition in the company by IPCA Laboratories Ltd.

Shares of Unichem Labs are swinging between gains and losses on Wednesday after 33.4 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large transaction.

Over 2.35 crore shares or 33.4 percent of Unichem Labs' equity exchanged hands in the deal, according to data available on the exchanges. The total deal size is said to be worth Rs 945 crore.

Details about buyers and sellers and shares could not be ascertained immediately.

According to exchange data, promoters, led by Prakash Amrut Mody, hold 50.93 percent equity of the company while public shareholders hold the remaining 49.07 percent shareholding.

Unichem is in the business of the sale of formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and contract-manufactured finished formulation dosages on a global scale.

Under the deal, IPCA Labs will acquire around 33.38 percent equity stake in Unichem pursuant to the share purchase agreement.

IPCA Labs will acquire another up to 26 percent stake in Unichem through the open offer to shareholders.

IPCA Laboratories is engaged in the manufacturing of formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients across various therapeutic segments.