Unichem Labs Block Deal: 33.4% equity worth Rs 945 crore changes hands in a large transaction

Unichem Labs on July 27 received approval from the Competition Commission of India for a deal involving up to 59.38 percent stake acquisition in the company by IPCA Laboratories Ltd.
Details about buyers and sellers and shares could not be ascertained immediately.
According to exchange data, promoters, led by Prakash Amrut Mody, hold 50.93 percent equity of the company while public shareholders hold the remaining 49.07 percent shareholding.
Unichem is in the business of the sale of formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and contract-manufactured finished formulation dosages on a global scale.
The company on July 27 received approval from the Competition Commission of India for a deal involving up to 59.38 percent stake acquisition in the company by IPCA Laboratories Ltd.
Under the deal, IPCA Labs will acquire around 33.38 percent equity stake in Unichem pursuant to the share purchase agreement.
IPCA Labs will acquire another up to 26 percent stake in Unichem through the open offer to shareholders.
IPCA Laboratories is engaged in the manufacturing of formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients across various therapeutic segments.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories are curently trading little changed at Rs 399.05, as are those of IPCA Laboratories, which are trading at Rs 900.90.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A
Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation
Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read