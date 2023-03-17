Breaking News
X
NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsUnichem Labs receives USFDA approval for chronic angina treatment tablets

Unichem Labs receives USFDA approval for chronic angina treatment tablets

Unichem Labs receives USFDA approval for chronic angina treatment tablets
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 2:09:55 PM IST (Published)

Angina is a symptom of coronary artery disease and it could be a result of reduced blood flow to the heart. 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved its Ranolazine Extended-Release tablets used in cases of chronic angina.

Recommended Articles

View All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In a filing to the stock exchanges, the leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients said that it received approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Ranolazine Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg from USFDA.
The federal agency has given a go-ahead to Unichem Laboratories for marketing a generic version of Gilead Sciences’ Ranexa tablets 500 mg and 1,000 mg. Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in California, US.
Ranolazine Extended-Release Tablets are prescribed for the treatment of chronic angina, Unichem Labs said in a release. The company said that the product will be commercialised from its manufacturing facility in Goa.
Angina is a symptom of coronary artery disease and it could be a result of reduced blood flow to the heart.
The Mumbai-based company was reportedly in discussions with the Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka, d.d., Novo Mesto for the acquisition of its (Unichem) promoter’s stake, in January 2023.
Last year, on October 14, the pharma company had received ANDA Nod from USFDA for Phenytoin Sodium Capsules used to control certain type of seizures.
Prior to this, in August 2022, the company had received permission from US regulator to market Carbamazepine Tablets, an anticonvulsant drug, in the American market. The drug is used for treatment of trigeminal neuralgia pain, an anticonvulsant drug, in the American market.
Unichem Laboratories' net loss widened in the December quarter to Rs 63.9 crore from Rs 14.1 crore last year. Sales declined nearly 3 percent year-on-year.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories are trading 4 percent lower at Rs 281.25.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Unichem Laboratories

Previous Article

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

Next Article

Gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from April 1: Know about the process and what it means for consumers

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X