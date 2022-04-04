Uma Exports share allotment likely today; GMP in negative territory

Uma Exports' IPO, which was open for subscription from March 28 to March 30, was subscribed 7.7 times the shares on offer. Uma Exports, a trader and marketer of agricultural commodities, has failed to command a premium (negative GMP) in the grey market, say dealers.

Agri commodity trader and marketer Uma Exports is likely to announce on Monday the allotment of shares offered through its initial public offering (IPO). The Uma Exports stock is likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on April 7.
Uma Exports' IPO - the first public offer to hit the Street after a gap of nearly two months -- saw an overall subscription of 7.7 times.
Here's how different categories of investors responded to the Uma Exports IPO:
CategorySubscription (No. of times the shares offered)
QIB2.8
NII2.2
Retail10.1
The IPO of Uma Exports comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 60 crore. Uma Exports shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 65-68 from March 28 to March 30 in multiples of 220 shares.
Uma Exports has failed to command a premium in the grey market - an unofficial market for unlisted securities - for the past few days, according to dealers. (What grey market really is)
“The recent IPOs being quite smaller in size have failed to boost the interest of participants in the primary market. We should see the interest returning back again when companies with sizable operations tap the market with reasonable valuations as investors have turned cautious on valuations' front," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.
Those who had bid for the Uma Exports IPO can check the allotment status of their application online, through the website of BSE or that of the registrar, MAS Services.
How to check allotment status through BSE's website
  • Visit the application status page on the BSE website
  • Select 'equity' under the 'issue type' field
  • Select Uma Exports from the dropdown menu
  • Enter the application number
  • Enter the PAN
    • How to check allotment status through the registrar's website
    • Visit the IPO allotment page
    • Enter either the DP ID along with the client ID or the application number
    • Click on 'search'
      • Shares will be likely credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders and funds likely credited to the bank accounts of others by April 5. 
