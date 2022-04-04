Uma Exports share allotment likely today; GMP in negative territory

Agri commodity trader and marketer Uma Exports is likely to announce on Monday the allotment of shares offered through its initial public offering (IPO). The Uma Exports stock is likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on April 7.

Uma Exports' IPO - the first public offer to hit the Street after a gap of nearly two months -- saw an overall subscription of 7.7 times.

Here's how different categories of investors responded to the Uma Exports IPO:

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares offered) QIB 2.8 NII 2.2 Retail 10.1

The IPO of Uma Exports comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 60 crore. Uma Exports shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 65-68 from March 28 to March 30 in multiples of 220 shares.

Uma Exports has failed to command a premium in the grey market - an unofficial market for unlisted securities - for the past few days, according to dealers.

“The recent IPOs being quite smaller in size have failed to boost the interest of participants in the primary market. We should see the interest returning back again when companies with sizable operations tap the market with reasonable valuations as investors have turned cautious on valuations' front," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

Those who had bid for the Uma Exports IPO can check the allotment status of their application online, through the website of BSE or that of the registrar, MAS Services.

How to check allotment status through BSE's website

Visit the application status page on the BSE website

Select 'equity' under the 'issue type' field

Select Uma Exports from the dropdown menu

Enter the application number

Enter the PAN

How to check allotment status through the registrar's website

Visit the IPO allotment page

Enter either the DP ID along with the client ID or the application number

Click on 'search'