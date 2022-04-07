Uma Exports makes strong debut on BSE, NSE; shares list at 18% premium over issue price

Agri commodity trader and marketer Uma Exports made a strong debut in the secondary market on Thursday. The stock of Uma Exports debuted on BSE at Rs 80, a premium of 17.6 percent over its issue price of Rs 68. On NSE, Uma shares began their journey at Rs 76, a premium of 11.8 percent.

This was in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market over the past few days. In the grey market - an unofficial market for unlisted securities - Uma Exports failed to command a premium prior to the listing.

Uma Exports' IPO, which was open for bidding from March 28 to March 30, saw an overall subscription of 7.7 times the shares on offer.

As part of the public offer, Uma Exports shares were available for bidding in a price range of Rs 65-68.

Here's how investors responded to the Uma Exports IPO:

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares offered) Qualified institutional buyer (QIB) 2.8 Non-institutional investor (NII) 2.2 Retail investor 10.1 Overall 7.7