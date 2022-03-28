Uma Exports IPO: First offer to hit Street in nearly 2 months fully subscribed on Day 1

Uma Exports’ IPO to raise up to Rs 60 crore was fully subscribed on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. Uma Exports' public offer is the first to hit the Street in almost two months.

Uma Exports is a trader and marketer of agricultural produce and commodities.

By 12:54 pm, the IPO received bids for a total of 1.2 crore shares as against the 92.3 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 1.3 times.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of seven percent, and that for retail investors 1.8 times. The quota meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was yet to receive bids.

The IPO, which is entirely fresh issuance of equity, will close for subscription on Wednesday, March 30.

Potential investors can bid for shares in Uma Exports in a price band of Rs 65-68 in multiples of 220.

The initial share sale of Uma Exports comes at a time when there have been no primary market offerings for almost two months, following back-to-back IPOs in much of 2021.

The last public offer was of Vedant Fashions, which operates brands such as Manyavar and Mohey. The Vedant Fahions IPO in February to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore saw an overall booking of 2.6 times.