Uma Exports IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 5.6 times on final bidding day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Uma Exports was subscribed 5.6 times by Wednesday, the last day of bidding. The issue received bids for 5.2 crore shares against the issue size of 92.3 lakh shares.

Of the total fresh issue of shares under Uma Exports IPO, half are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The trader and marketer of agricultural produce and commodities is looking to raise up to Rs 60 crore with the IPO, which is the first to hit the Street in almost two months.

By 12:30 pm, QIBs subscribed to 1,84,800 of the 1,614 shares reserved for them. Retail investors bid for 4.86 crore shares against the portion of 63.69 lakh shares reserved for them. Institutional buyers offered bids for 32.71 lakh shares against the size of 26.76 lakh equity shares set aside for them.

Investors can bid place their bids in a price band of Rs 65-68 in multiples of 220 by 5 pm on March 30. This means one lot will cost Rs 14,300-14,960.

Uma Exports shares are likely to make a debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on April 7.

The company will use the proceeds from the IPO to augment working capital needs and general corporate purposes, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The firm is engaged in marketing, trading and distribution of agricultural products such as rice, wheat, sugar, spices, dry red chilli, coriander, turmeric, cumin seeds, food grains and pulses. It imports products such as lentils, faba beans, urad dal and tur dal. It supplies products to manufacturers and exporters in bulk quantities.