These two cement companies have commissioned new capacities

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 11:43:21 AM IST (Published)

UltraTech Cement on Friday announced that the company has commissioned clinker/cement grinding capacities of 1.8 million tonnes each at two of its manufacturing units.

In a development that signals the revival of cement demand in India, two of the country’s leading cement companies UltraTech Cement Ltd. and JK Cement Ltd. have announced the expansion of their manufacturing capacities.
UltraTech Cement on Friday announced that the company has commissioned clinker/cement grinding capacities of 1.8 million tonnes each at two of its manufacturing units, namely Dhule Grinding Unit, Maharashtra, and Dhar Cement Works, Madhya Pradesh.
UltraTech Cement added that its total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 119.45 MTPA.
Also Read: UltraTech Cement margin to shrink due to spike in power-fuel cost
Separately, JK Cement Ltd. announced on Saturday that the company has commenced clinker production at Panna, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2.64 million tonnes per annum.
Also Read: JK Cement begins cement-grinding operations at Hamirpur unit
After the announcement, shares of both UltraTech Cement and JK Cement were trading in the red on Monday.
Both the stocks have posted a muted performance on bourses over the past year, falling 2-4 percent during the period compared to a 7 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex index.
Shares of UltraTech Cement are trading at Rs 7,172.45, down 0.89 percent, while shares of JK Cement are trading at Rs 3,168.50, down 2.10 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
