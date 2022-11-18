Ultratech Cement increases white wall care putty capacity with third plant

Ultratech Cement has two other wall care putty plants at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

India's largest cement manufacturer, Ultratech Cement has commissioned its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan. It has made an investment of Rs 187 crore for the same.

The new facility will have a production capacity of 4 lakh tonnes per annum.

The Aditya Birla Group company now has a wall care putty capacity of 13 lakh tonnes per annum. The company has two other wall care putty plants at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

It now claims to be strategically positioned to cater to the White Cement and wall care Putty market in India through its existing white cement manufacturing capacity in India and its investment in Ras Al Khaimah for white cement and construction material.

Ultratech is the largest producer of grey cement, ready mix concrete, and white cement in the country with a total production capacity of 121.25 million tonnes

The company had reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 755.37 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year due to higher costs. Consolidated revenue increased 15.6 percent from last year.