Ultratech Cement increases white wall care putty capacity with third plant

Ultratech Cement has two other wall care putty plants at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.
Buy / Sell UltraTechCement share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you
IST4 Min(s) Read
Has Nykaa managed to avert or just delay a potential sell-off?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?
IST7 Min(s) Read
Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues
IST3 Min(s) Read
The new facility will have a production capacity of 4 lakh tonnes per annum.
The Aditya Birla Group company now has a wall care putty capacity of 13 lakh tonnes per annum. The company has two other wall care putty plants at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.
The company had reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 755.37 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year due to higher costs. Consolidated revenue increased 15.6 percent from last year.