UltraTech Cement, SRF, Mahindra and Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Friday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy UltraTech Cement for a target of Rs 7,275 with a stop loss at Rs 7,100

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,305

Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 766

Sell Granules for a target of Rs 305 with a stop loss at Rs 325

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst

Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,170 and

Buy Birla Corporation for a target of Rs 1,060-1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 950