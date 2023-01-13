English
UltraTech Cement, SRF, Mahindra and Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

market | IST

UltraTech Cement, SRF, Mahindra and Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh   Jan 13, 2023 9:22 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Friday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy UltraTech Cement for a target of Rs 7,275 with a stop loss at Rs 7,100
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,305
Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 766
Sell Granules for a target of Rs 305 with a stop loss at Rs 325
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,170 and
Buy Birla Corporation for a target of Rs 1,060-1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 950
X