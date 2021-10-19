UltraTech Cement: Should investors buy, sell or hold shares after Q2 earnings? What brokerages say

Cement maker UltraTech's shares suffered minor losses on Tuesday, a day after the Aditya Birla group company's quarterly results fell short of Street expectations. UltraTech Cement shares traded 1.5 percent lower at Rs 7,287.9 apiece on BSE, having declined as much as 1.7 percent to Rs 7,271.8 apiece earlier in the day.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's net profit at Rs 1,342 crore over revenue of Rs 11,654 crore.

Here's what brokerages say on UltraTech after the cement maker's Q2 results:

Jefferies

The brokerage said the company's Q2 performance was in line with estimates with marginal growth in EBITDA. Jefferies expects the stock to remain rangebound until there is an improvement in the margin visibility. It has retained a 'hold' rating on UltraTech shares with a target price of Rs 7,200.

JPMorgan

UltraTech's Q2 show was weak due to pricing declines and higher costs, the brokerage said. JPMorgan expects the costs to increase further sharply going forward. Cement price increases will offset most of the cost pressure, it added. The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' rating on UltraTech with a target price of Rs 6,890.

CLSA

The brokerage is positive on UltraTech after the cement maker's Q2 results. The company's EBITDA was largely in line with estimates, and its ability to implement price hikes will determine the stock trajectory in the near term, CLSA said. The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,300.