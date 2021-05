The share price of UltraTech Cement fell over 2 percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Aditya Birla group cement maker reported a 45.2 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 32.72 percent to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore, YoY.

Read here: UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

However, global brokerage CLSA maintains an Outperform rating as it is of the view that the stock is trading in line with its historical median.

Nomura maintained a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,650 per share saying the company's Q4 earnings beat on all counts and EBITDA was ahead on stronger volume.

"Profit was impacted by lower other income. Volume growth was strong and the blended realisation was also marginally better," Nomura said.

Key downside risks include extended lockdowns impacting cement demand. Lower cement prices and a sharp increase in operating costs are also risks, it said.

At 10:10 am, the shares of UltraTech Cement were trading 1.24 percent lower at Rs 6404.40 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.