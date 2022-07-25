UltraTech Cement shares dip on likely profit-taking after a stellar show, but most brokerages are still bullish

After rising for six straight days, UltraTech Cement shares fell as much as 2 percent on Monday on likely profit taking after the cement maker posted a strong set of quarterly numbers.

Barring CLSA, brokerage firms have a bullish view of UltraTech Cement.

At 11:22 IST, shares of the Aditya Birla company were trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 6,370 on the BSE.

Here’s how the cement manufacturer performed:

UltraTech Cement is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready mix concrete and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

Brokerage views

Brokerage firm Rating Target price Goldman Sachs Buy Rs 7,040 CLSA Downgrade to 'outperform' from 'buy' Rs 7,365 Jefferies Buy Rs 6,760 Citi Buy Rs 7,100 UBS Buy Rs 8,145 Antique Stock Broking Buy Rs 7,350

Also Read | UltraTech Cement shares gain 6% on strong revenue and demand outlook

Goldman Sachs said the earnings highlighted the cement maker’s dominant position in the market and added that capacity expansion plans comfort the company’s ability to maintain market share.

Antique Stock Broking increased its EBITDA estimates for FY23 by 7 percent and FY24 by 6 percent. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is a metric used to evaluate a company’s operating performance.

“We have to build a healthy volume growth over FY24, assuming strong demand momentum in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. But we see cost inflation impact FY23 earnings for the time being,” the domestic brokerage firm said. Antique Stock Broking raised its target price on the cement stock to Rs 7,350 from Rs 6,855.

Jefferies pointed out that the EBITDA beat was because of better realisation and higher revenue from ready-mix concrete. Echoing similar words as those of Goldman Sachs, Jefferies said that the quarterly performance and capital expenditure expansion plans had reinforced the cement maker's market position.

CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’ as it believes margin will soften meaningfully in the second quarter.

Citi said that even as strong volumes, EBITDA focus and resilient balance augur well, industry pricing trends should remain muted.

Meanwhile, UBS Securities noted that the management has guided for pricing pressure in the second quarter. The cost environment continues to remain challenging, said UBS Securities.