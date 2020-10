UltraTech Cement Q2 consolidated net profit surged 113 percent YoY at Rs 1,235 crore versus Rs 579 crore and revenue was up 7.7 percent at Rs 10,354 crore as compared to Rs 9,615 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40.4 percent at Rs 2,695 crore and margin was at 26 percent (+480 bps) v/s 20 percent last quarter.

Among states, Maharashtra and South India reported volume decline. However, North, Central, East and Gujarat regions reported growth in volume.

The work on 3.4 mtpa cement capacity addition in Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal has picked up pace and the facilities will be commissioned during FY22, said the company.

In its press release, the company said, "The company's strong quarterly performance is on the back of operational efficiencies and its ability to serve all India markets."

As it gradually resumed operations, post lifting of lockdown, UltraTech put together a detailed manual of Standard Operating Procedures giving primacy to safety and laying down robust processes for efficient working conditions in its plants and offices, added the release.

The cement manufacturer expects demand for cement to grow on the back of the government's thrust on infrastructure and the expanding rural economy.