UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 MTPA clinker-grinding facility in Rajasthan

Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity would grow to 159.25 MTPA.

India's largest cement producer, UltraTech Cement Ltd., has commissioned a 1.9 MTPA Greenfield, clinker-backed, grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works in Rajasthan. The latest addition is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020.

The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25 MTPA cement capacity in Rajasthan spread over 5 separate plant locations. The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35 MTPA.

Recently, UltraTech Cement commissioned 1.8 MTPA Greenfield grinding capacity at its Dhule Grinding Unit in Maharashtra and another 1.8 MPTA Brownfield clinker-backed grinding capacity at Dhar Cement Works in Madhya Pradesh.

The expansion included the existing approval for the cement plant at Pali in Rajasthan, in addition to its 6.7 MTPA capacity expansion currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

In June this year, the company announced the investment of another Rs 12,886 crore to expand capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Commercial production from this phase of expansion will go on stream by financial year 2025.

Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity would grow to 159.25 MTPA.

Shares of UltraTech are trading unchanged at Rs 7,230.

Also Read: Cement demand bounces back in November as raw material prices cool