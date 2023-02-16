UltraTech Cement commissions cement & grinding units in Chhattisgarh and Odisha

"With this commissioning the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 126.95 million tonne per annum," UltraTech Cement said in an exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday said it has commissioned 1.30 million tonne per annum brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi in Chhattisgarh and 2.80 million tonne per annum greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack in Odisha

"This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion. With this commissioning the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 126.95 million tonne per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and 8 bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of more than 80 percent.

Its nearest rival was Holcim India, which with its two Indian units - Ambuja Cements and ACC, has a combined installed production capacity of 70 MTPA.

UltraTech Cement reported a 37.9 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,062.58 crore for the third quarter of FY2022-23. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,710.14 crore in the October-December period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 19.53 percent to Rs 15,520.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 12,984.93 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

UltraTech’s total expenses were at Rs 14,123.56 crore, up 23.65 percent in Q3/ FY23, as against Rs 11,422.05 crore. According to the company its operation cost was higher. The cost of raw materials such as fly ash, slag, and gypsum witnessed an increase of 13 percent.