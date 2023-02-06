UltraTech Cement commissions 1.5 mpta cement grinding unit in Odisha

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended at Rs 7,120.80, down by Rs 64.60, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

Leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday said it has commissioned 1.5 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

With this, company’s total cement capacity in the state of Odisha has gone up to 4.1 mtpa. Also, the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

At present, UltraTech's production capacity is 119.95 MTPA and after the completion of the sanctioned expansion along with the current expansion programmes, which are estimated to be completed by FY23, it would go up to 159.25 MTPA.

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of more than 80 percent. Its nearest rival was Holcim India, which with its two Indian units - Ambuja Cements and ACC, has a combined installed production capacity of 70 MTPA.

Last year, Holcim India's Swiss parent company had signed a binding agreement with the Adani Group to sell its business in India in a deal estimated to be around $10.5 billion. UltraTech Cement reported a 37.9 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,062.58 crore for the third quarter of FY2022-23.

However, its revenue from operations was up 19.53 per cent to Rs 15,520.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 12,984.93 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. UltraTech’s total expenses were at Rs 14,123.56 crore, up 23.65 percent in Q3, as against Rs 11,422.05 crore.

According to the company its operation cost was higher. Cost of raw materials such as fly ash, slag and gypsum witnessed an increase of 13 percent. During the October-December quarter “energy and raw material costs were up 33 percent and 13 percent YoY, while they remained flat on a sequential basis," said the Aditya Birla Group firm in its earning statement.