In it's report, Moody's has said that the cement production in India is estimated to grow by around six to eight percent over fiscal years 2023 and 2024, following a 21 percent jump for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

Cement stocks, on Friday, gained at the opening hour of trade as reports suggest that cement companies have taken a price hike in the range Rs 5-15/bag across the country. Shares UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Ambuja Cements and Dalmia Bharat were trading with gains in the range of zero to one percent, whereas, ACC was down 0.5 percent.

UltraTech is currently the top Nifty gainer with stock rising more than two percent. In the midcap space, all the top six gainers ( JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Ramco Cements, India Cements, Shree Cement and Ambuja) are from this sector.

Brokerages suggest that companies have announced a rate hike of upto Rs 15 per bag across most regions with effect from February 16 mid-night after a gap of 3-4 months. Prices are hiked by Rs 15 a bag in south, Rs 5-15 per bag in West, Rs 10 a bag in North and Rs 5 a bag in Central and East region.

Dealers in North, Central and West regions look more confident on sustenance of these hikes against South and East.

While the cement stocks gained on price hike moves and ahead of the goods and services tax fitment committee meeting on Saturday, CNBC-TV18 has now learnt that review of GST on cement is not on the agenda for this meet. The industry is hopeful of a reduction in levy from the current 28 percent after the finance minister indicated a review.

Despite a steady cement demand in the world's second-largest cement market during the first half of fiscal 2023, profitability dropped sharply due to higher costs of petroleum coke, coal, and diesel.

At 10:00 am shares of UltraTech Cement are trading up 1.8 percent, Shree Cement shares are up 0.8 percent, Ambuja Cement shares are up 1.6 percent and JK Cement shares are up three percent.