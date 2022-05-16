UltraTech and Shree Cement stocks in a bind over Adani-Holcim deal; shares fall up to 6%

Buy / Sell UltraTechCement share TRADE

Shares of most cement companies jumped up to 9 percent on the BSE on Monday, except for UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement, after the Adani-Holcim deal suddenly changed the pecking order of the top three companies in the cement business.

The deal, which is pegged at USD 10.5 million, will catapult the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate to become India’s second largest cement manufacturer with an annual capacity of 70 million tonne.

Cement companies Capacity Ultratech 136mt Ambuja + ACC 70mt Shree Cement 46.5mt Dalmia Bharat 36mt Nuvoco 25mt

Shares of cement companies like JK Lakshmi Cement were up 2.9 percent while shares of Ramco Cement recovered some of its initial losses and traded 1.05 percent higher. India Cements soared the most by over 9 percent, followed by Mangalam Cement which was up over 7.5 percent.

However, UltraTech Cement stock fell as much as 6.05 percent to Rs 5,825 on the BSE. Shares of Shree Cement also fell as much as 3.71 percent to Rs 21,710.10 during Monday's morning session.

Shares of ACC Ltd gained as much as 8.25 percent to Rs 2,288.15 on the BSE during early trade. The stock has outperformed the sector by 6.17 percent.

ACC Ltd intraday stock chart (source: BSE) ACC Ltd intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

Meanwhile, shares of Ambuja Cement opened with a gap up of 3.12 percent on the BSE, gaining as much as 5.21 percent, touching Rs 377.5 on Monday. The stock has outperformed the sector by 3.73 percent.

Ambuja Cements intraday stock chart (source: BSE) Ambuja Cements intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

Financial services firm Phillip Capital has upgraded the Ambuja stock to a 'buy' raising its target price to Rs 440 share and also maintained a 'buy' on ACC, target price raised to Rs 2,850 apiece.

JP Morgan, however, has a different view. The brokerage house said, "Entry of large deep-pocketed business group is an overall negative read for the cement industry."

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, Complete Circle Consultants, said that the Holcim-Adani deal is a benchmark deal and will largely be a positive for the sector.

"I think what this will do is re-rate the sector a little bit. I think what we saw was volume decline. There were erratic rains, there was sand shortage so this will consolidate this. I think the combined entity would have about 13 percent market share. UltraTech Cement already has about 22 percent market share, it will be interesting to see how they can increase the EBITDA per tonne," Chadha added.

"Also, I would like to see whether the brands will be merged or not. Because if you see segment revenues, about 40-50 percent is largely production costs, rest is all your supply chain dynamics, logistics, etc. So we would like to see whether that is going to happen or not, " he explained.

Meanwhile, Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman, Shree Digvijay Cement, believes it's a win-win for both Adani and Holcim.

He said, “It (Holcim) is almost about 65 million tonne of capacity in one shot. I think it's a very good play; it's a real cash play over a period of time which will prove out to be a very good addition to his (Adani's) bouquet of things."

"I think it's a big win for him. It's a win for Holcim because they wanted to get out of India. They were looking at releasing almost USD 6.5 billion, it's almost cash free balance sheet on that and they can reinvest this money into many areas as they wish to do it,” said Singhvi.