Market
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank makes strong market debut; lists at 59% premium to issue price
Updated : December 12, 2019 10:23 AM IST
On the NSE, the bank's stock price opened at Rs 58.75 per share, up 58.78 percent from its issue price of Rs 37 per share.
Intraday, the Ujjivan SFB shares advanced to Rs 62.8 per share, 69.72 percent from its issue price.
