Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Here's how to check your allotment status
Updated : December 10, 2019 01:30 PM IST
The Rs 750-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2,053 crore shares against the total issue size of 12.39 crore shares, as per the data available with the NSE.
With a strong subscription, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank went past IRCTC to become the most subscribed IPO so far this year.
Given the oversubscription, all applicants are unlikely to get the number of shares they have applied for.
