Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Here's how to check your allotment status

Updated : December 10, 2019 01:30 PM IST

The Rs 750-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2,053 crore shares against the total issue size of 12.39 crore shares, as per the data available with the NSE.

With a strong subscription, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank went past IRCTC to become the most subscribed IPO so far this year.