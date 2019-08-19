Ujjivan Small Finance Bank files draft papers for Rs 1,200 crore IPO

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has filed a draft prospectus for a Rs 1,200 crore initial public offer the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The bank is proposing to undertake an initial public offering of equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO includes a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to around Rs 120 crore for subscription by eligible Ujjivan Financial shareholders, it said.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future requirements.

The issue is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations, it added.

Ujjivan Financial Services in February had raised Rs 300 crore from a clutch of investors, including HDFC Life and Sundaram MF, in a pre-IPO placement.