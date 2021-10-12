Ujjivan Small Fin Bank gains 10%; disbursements jump 114%, deposits grow 13% YoY

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gained as much as 10 percent on Tuesday after the lender posted its quarterly business update.

The bank’s disbursements witnessed a jump of 114 percent on year and 138 percent on quarter to Rs 3,122 crore, while total deposits grew 31 percent on year and three percent on quarter to Rs 14,090 crore.

The bank's gross loan book, which includes micro-banking, affordable housing, and MSE, stood at Rs 14,508 crore, up four percent on year and three percent on quarter.

Retail deposits saw a 38 percent on-year and 12 percent on-quarter surge to Rs 7,270 crore in the September quarter.

At 9:17 am, shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was 6.7 percent higher at Rs 22.20.

In the past three months, the stock has shed 28 percent, marking a stark underperformance as compared to Nifty500 that gained over 14 percent during the same period.

The stock is trading at an expensive valuation as compared to its average historical valuations.

Over the past year, while the stock has generated a negative return of nearly 31 percent, the bank's profits have fallen by 98 percent.