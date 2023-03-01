Uflex gives itself a clean chit post income tax department search

During that six-day period of the income tax search, share of Uflex declined 26 percent (from 477 to 353), before recovering around 9 percent over the last two sessions.

Uflex has denied media reports over alleged bogus transactions and seizure of evidence by the Income Tax department pertaining to irregularities running into thousands of crores, huge unaccounted income and other such news flow.

"We vehemently deny the authenticity of any such information and these can be best described as frivolous and baseless. It is relevant to add that even in a similar search carried out in the year 2014, media had gone on record to state huge discovery of huge unaccounted income at the company, which was absolutely untrue and in the final reassessment by the I-T dept, nothing of such sort was found,” the company stated in its exchange filing.

The Income Tax department concluded its six-day search at the Uflex premises on February 27. As per IANS report, the I-T department in its search carried out at more than 80 locations of the Uflex Group in eight states, recovered tonnes of documents, 120 hard disks and 50 diaries containing information related to bogus transactions.

The report mentions that the I-T department detected irregularities of about Rs 1,500 crore and seized documents related to bogus transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore. Also, information regarding more than 60 shell companies being run under the names of people of eight families belonging to the economically weaker section of the society, that had been engaged in the transfer of more than Rs 1,000 crore to different accounts, have been found.

According to Uflex, pursuant to the searches carried out by the Income Tax department from February 21 to February 27, all stocks of raw materials, finished goods, work in process and other assets were found to be duly recorded and all books of accounts were found to be in order. The search team has not seized anything incriminating.

During that six-day period of the income tax search, share of Uflex declined 26 percent (from 477 to 353), before recovering around 9 percent over the last two sessions.

Shares of Uflex are trading 4.9 percent higher at Rs 397.