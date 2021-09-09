UCO Bank shares soar 16% as RBI removes lender from PCA Framework

UCO Bank shares soared 16 percent intraday on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the lender from its Prompt Corrective Action Framework.

“The performance of the UCO Bank, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision. It was noted that as per its published results for the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters,” UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis. It has also apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.24 percent as of June 30, 2021.

Net NPA of UCO Bank has reduced to 3.85 percent as of June 30, 2021, from 4.95 percent as of June 30, 2020, and from 3.94 percent as of March 31, 2021.

At 09:42 am, UCO Bank shares were trading 10.9 percent higher at Rs 14.21 on the BSE.

The stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen nearly 12 percent in the period.