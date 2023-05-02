UCO Bank Q4 results: Net profit zooms 86% to Rs 581 crore as bad loans decline

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UCO Bank ended at Rs 30.72, up by Rs 0.62, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based public sector lender UCO Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 581 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to a decline in bad loans.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 312 crore. The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 19 percent, coming at Rs 1,972 crore against Rs 1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross NPA stood at 4.78 percent in the March quarter against 5.63 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 1.29 percent against 1.66 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions stood at Rs 450 crore against Rs 332 crore (QoQ) and Rs 466 crore (YoY). Provision Coverage Ration increased to 94.50 percent as of March 31, 2023, from 91.44 percent as on March 31, 2022, registering an increase of 306 basis points year-on-year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.51 percent as on March 31, 2023, increased by 277 basis points from 13.74 percent as on March 31, 2022.

FY23

The bank witnessed the highest ever net interest income during the year ended March 31, 2023, increased to Rs 7,343.13 crore as against Rs 6,472.95 crore for the year ended March 31, 22022, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.44 percent fuelled by healthy growth in loan book and the improved yield on advances.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for FY23 stood at 2.87 percent against 2.81 percent for FY22 showing steady improvement.

The bank's global business touched Rs 4,10,967.19 crore as on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 3,53,850.24 crore as on March 31, 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 16.14 percent. This is again the highest ever in the history of the bank.

The global deposits also scaled to the highest-ever level of Rs 2,49,337.74 crore as on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 2,24,072.90 crore as on March 31, 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.28 percent.