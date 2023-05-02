UCO Bank Q4 results: Net profit zooms 86% to Rs 581 crore as bad loans decline

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UCO Bank ended at Rs 30.72, up by Rs 0.62, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based public sector lender UCO Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 581 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to a decline in bad loans.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 312 crore. The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 19 percent, coming at Rs 1,972 crore against Rs 1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross NPA stood at 4.78 percent in the March quarter against 5.63 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 1.29 percent against 1.66 percent quarter-on-quarter.