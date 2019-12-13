#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

UCO Bank, Corporation Bank rally up to 19% amid buzz over Essar resolution

Updated : December 13, 2019 10:14 AM IST

Shares of UCO Bank and Corporation Bank rallied nearly 19 percent and 16 percent intraday on Friday after financial creditors expect payment from Essar Steel resolution to be made this month. 
On November 15, the Supreme Court of India pronounced that the resolution of Essar Steel would proceed as per the proposed resolution plan of October 18.
UCO Bank, Corporation Bank rally up to 19% amid buzz over Essar resolution
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV