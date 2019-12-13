Market
UCO Bank, Corporation Bank rally up to 19% amid buzz over Essar resolution
Updated : December 13, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Shares of UCO Bank and Corporation Bank rallied nearly 19 percent and 16 percent intraday on Friday after financial creditors expect payment from Essar Steel resolution to be made this month.
On November 15, the Supreme Court of India pronounced that the resolution of Essar Steel would proceed as per the proposed resolution plan of October 18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more