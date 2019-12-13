UCO Bank, Corporation Bank rally up to 19% amid buzz over Essar resolution

Shares of UCO Bank and Corporation Bank rallied up to 19 percent on Friday amid reports that payments from Essar Steel resolution are likely to arrive this month.

At 9:30 AM, shares of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank and IDBI Bank were trading 12.54 percent, 10.11 percent and 6.10 percent respectively. On an intraday basis, the shares rallied 18.81 percent, 15.78 percent and 9.89 percent on the NSE.

On November 15, the Supreme Court of India pronounced that the resolution of Essar Steel would proceed as per the proposed resolution plan of October 18.

The apex court accepted Arcelor Mittal's offer to pay an aggregate of Rs 42,000 crore as an upfront amount to the secured financial creditors of bankrupt Essar Steel.

The Committee of Creditors approved the distribution of Rs 12,000 crore to SBI, Rs 2,282 crore to IDBI Bank and about Rs 1,400 crore to Corporation Bank.

Essar Steel was one of 12 systemically large non-performing assets (NPAs) that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed banks to refer to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The financial creditors had an exposure of Rs 49,500 crore, while operational creditors had an exposure of Rs 19,700 crore, as per July 2019 NCLT documents.

