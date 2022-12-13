UCO Bank ends at a 20% upper circuit; set for best annual performance since 2007

The scrip has more than doubled this year and is witnessing its best annual performance since 2007.

Shares of the public sector lender UCO Bank ended in a 20 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as the rally in PSU Banks continued unabated. The stock was up for the seventh straight day, its longest gaining streak in over seven years.

The stock rallied in response to multiple block deals on Tuesday, with nearly 71.7 lakh equity shares of the PSU bank having changed hands by 2:30 pm. The scrip has more than doubled this year and is witnessing its best annual performance since 2007.

UCO Bank was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, over 2 crore shares were traded on the counter as against the average daily volumes of 64.32 lakh shares in the past three weeks.

The net NPAs of PSU banks are even lower than the figure in 2016, i.e. before the asset quality review (AQR) started in 2017 by the Reserve Bank of India.

The sectoral index Nifty PSU Bank is the best-performing index this year, as most constituent stocks have rallied over 100 percent.

Further, PSU banks have steadily increased their profits and loan books.