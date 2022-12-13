English
UCO Bank ends at a 20% upper circuit; set for best annual performance since 2007

UCO Bank ends at a 20% upper circuit; set for best annual performance since 2007

Dec 13, 2022

The scrip has more than doubled this year and is witnessing its best annual performance since 2007.

Shares of the public sector lender UCO Bank ended in a 20 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as the rally in PSU Banks continued unabated. The stock was up for the seventh straight day, its longest gaining streak in over seven years.


The stock rallied in response to multiple block deals on Tuesday, with nearly 71.7 lakh equity shares of the PSU bank having changed hands by 2:30 pm. The scrip has more than doubled this year and is witnessing its best annual performance since 2007.

UCO Bank was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, over 2 crore shares were traded on the counter as against the average daily volumes of 64.32 lakh shares in the past three weeks.

PSU Banks have received a slew of analyst upgrades over the last week. Credit Suisse on December 8 upgraded Bank of India to Outperform from Underperform while Morgan Stanley on December 6 called Bank of India and Bank of Baroda as the two state-run banks where risk-reward is most favourable.

The net NPAs of PSU banks are even lower than the figure in 2016, i.e. before the asset quality review (AQR) started in 2017 by the Reserve Bank of India.

The sectoral index Nifty PSU Bank is the best-performing index this year, as most constituent stocks have rallied over 100 percent.

Further, PSU banks have steadily increased their profits and loan books.

The bank’s asset health improved in the quarter, with gross NPAs slipping to 6.58 percent of gross advances compared to 8.98 percent in the same quarter last year.

