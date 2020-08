Broking firm UBS has upgraded SBI and IndusInd from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ citing reduced tail risks in the banking system.

The brokerage said government and RBI relief measures like additional liquidity infusion, guaranteed funding for SMEs and loan restructuring for all segments will help banks.

"We believe the government guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) will likely support around 10 percent of outstanding loans in the system. Under the new rules, we expect the banks we cover to restructure 3-10 percent of loans. We increase our loan growth estimates for Indian banks to 6 percent/8 percent in FY21/FY22," said the report.

The global brokerage reduced FY21E gross non-performing loans (GNPL) formation and credit costs but raised the net interest margin (NIM) estimates, resulting in a 17-115 percent lift in FY21E earnings for the banks.

In case of IndusInd Bank and SBI, the brokerage added that valuations of most of the banks are below five-and 10-year average. Though the asset quality risk persists, the current valuations reflected most negatives, driving upgrades.

UBS also likes ICICI Bank and Axis Bank due to their inexpensive valuations and strong retail franchise. However, its least preferred stocks are Kotak Mahindra Bank (expensive valuations) and Punjab National Bank (weak earnings growth, asset quality risk).