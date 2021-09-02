UBS raises target price on Just Dial, here’s why

UBS has raised its target price on Just Dial to Rs 1,350 from Rs 925. UBS believes that JDMart is a worthy B2B platform and it is the right growth engine for Just Dial, going forward.

With the recent Reliance deal, the firm senses some market doubts around JDMart. UBS believes that JDMart is a worthy B2B platform and it is the right growth engine for Just Dial, going forward.

In fact, UBS expects viewer engagement monetisation to start following now with JDMart increasing the ad spends during IPL, and they reinforced the sales force as well.

According to UBS, the market is underestimating the potential of Just Dial to ramp up the meaningful market share in the B2B segment as well as the new revenue streams, which can come up post the Reliance backing.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.