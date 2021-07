UBS has raised its target price on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) to Rs 750 from Rs 700. The firm remains constructive on volumes and margins.

At FY23 EPS of Rs 30 per share, IGL still trades at 18-19 times P/E which is its five-year average.

