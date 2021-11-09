UBS raises target price on Apollo Hospitals, here’s why

UBS has maintained its 'buy' call on Apollo Hospitals, raising its target price sharply to Rs 5,700 versus its earlier target price of Rs 3,850.

The firm has added the stock to their APAC key buy list as well.

UBS believes that the company’s digital push by creating Apollo HealthCo can offer meaningful opportunities.

The brokerage house has raised the EPS estimate as well but has raised the target price sharply to Rs 5,700.

