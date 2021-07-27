UBS initiates buy on APL Apollo Tubes, here’s why

UBS has initiated a coverage with a buy on APL Apollo Tubes at a target price of Rs 2,000. Despite high market share, the firm expects the company to deliver secular growth on the back of industry tailwinds. Also, UBS believes that the company’s innovative products are aiding its superior profitability as compared to the industry levels.

According to UBS, the market is not yet fully priced in the kind of potential that the value-added products could eventually bring about to the profitability, nor has it factored the growth potential from tech advantage and tailwinds.

CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah has more details.

