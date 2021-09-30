UBS downgrades Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers, here’s why

UBS has downgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 760.

UBS has maintained its ‘neutral’ stance on Vodafone Idea but has slightly raised its target price to Rs 12.30.

The firm has also downgraded Indus Towers to ‘sell’ rating from ‘neutral’ after a big rally on that particular stock. The target price UBS has on Indus Towers is Rs 275.

UBS believes that the government’s four-year moratorium for AGR and spectrum ensures that India is a three-player market and going forward, with impending Jiophone launch, delays in terms of tariff hikes and the upcoming 5G auction – the risk-reward is quite balanced.

Hence a bit of a contra view – the brokerage house has downgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘neutral’ and Indus Towers to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’, given the macro challenges that the industry faces.

