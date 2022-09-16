UBS calls Zomato a perfect combination of growth and margins

Mini
UBS expects India's food delivery market to expand exponentially over the next few years. Its most recent estimates also factor in the company's acquisition of Blinkit.
Food delivery app Zomato is the perfect combination of growth and margins, according to UBS' latest note on the company. The firm reiterated its "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 95, implying a potential upside of 45 percent from current market price.
UBS expects the Indian food delivery market to triple or quadruple its current size and anticipates a compounded growth rate of 33 percent until FY26.
Shares of Zomato are down 55 percent this year and at 3.9 times FY24 Enterprise Value-to-Sales, UBS finds the company's valuations attractive. Some of Zomato's peers like Meituan and DoorDash, when evaluated on the same metric, are trading at 3.1 times and 2.7 times respectively.
Earlier this month, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) sent out an advisory to the restaurant partners appraising its members on the ‘nuances’ of the programs and their potential impact on the restaurant ecosystem as Zomato and its competitor platform Swiggy have foryed into the dine-in space.
After bringing in programs Zomato Gold & Pro, the company rolled out Zomato Pay that allows its restaurant partners to “extend a Discount to the Customers paying the Bill Value through Zomato Pay”.
On June 24, Zomato’s board approved the acquisition of the e-grocery startup Blinkit (formerly Grofers), for Rs 4,447 crore. The move led to further deterioration in investor sentiment over corporate governance concerns.
The company is also testing a new project called Intercity Legends, through which it will deliver iconic foods across Indian cities in 24 hours. Food items will be cooked, frozen, and then shipped by air or road.
